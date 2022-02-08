Court Reserves Decision To Later Date

The matter returned this morning after it was adjourned from Monday, 7th of February 2022. It was presided by Justice George Manuhu, Justice Colin Makail and Justice Ere Kariko.

As per the decision of the one-man Supreme Court bench on January 14th, 2022, Justice Derek Hartshorn said the matter should be made before a full bench of the high Court as provided by the Supreme Court Rules.

The three-man bench today said they have heard arguments and reserved its decision to a later date.

Solicitor General Tauvasa Tunavasa is representing the National Executive Council and Attorney General, Dr. Eric Kwa against Former Defence Force Commander, Gilbert Toropo.

NEC appointed Commander, Major General Mark Goina remains Commander of the PNG Defence Force.