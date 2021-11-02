Court Reinstates Temai

Mr Temai said the court has demonstrated that various actions taken by the Provincial Executive Council (PEC) was faulty and that natural justice was not served.

"I do not see it as a victory for a private battle but a new standard set for fairness and justice.

"I am grateful to God for the decision and express my sincere appreciation to Kuman Lawyers for the hard work.

"I also express my gratitude to all our leaders, Kerenga Kua, Nick Kuman, Willie Onguglo, Wera Mori, Bari Palma, Jeffery Kama and Governor, Michael Dua for providing the necessary guidance that enabled us to achieve this outcome for Simbu people.

"I also take the opportunity to thank Prime Minister James Marape, NEC and Minister for Public Service for maintaining a constant dialogue despite all circumstances and with the court’s decision.

"I appeal that we consolidate and move forward for the benefit of our people," Temai said after court today.



Mr Temai now looks forward to continuing work where he left off from.

"To do that, I need the support of the Provincial Government and I sincerely urge our Governor, Michael Dua, and all Members of the Simbu Provincial Assembly to quickly reconcile with me so that we can advance forward.

Mr Temai reiterated that the PEC was empowered to make decisions and he has no grudges against them.

"Instead of creating issues again and disturbing the smooth flow of services to our people, I would like to initiate a better and improved working relationship with all MPs and LLG Presidents so that our people can experience quality services.

"The timing is also not right to create unpleasant situation that will affect social cohesion when the (National General Election) is approaching.

“That is why, we all have a responsibility to ensure our people are free to demonstrate their democratic rights," he said.

Mr Temai also appealed to all public servants to work with him going forward.

"Public Servants are key players in ensuring credible advice to the government and to deliver quality services to the population. That depends on the kind of advice we provide to our Government, and therefore, it is our duty to ensure quality at all levels.

"The future of Simbu Province also depends on quality and smart advise from Public Servants, and it is at such times that we have to step up,” Mr Temai added.