Court Quash Namah’s application

Namah in his submissions said Speaker Job Pomat’s decision to adjourn the case to 20th of April 2021 from the December 2020 Parliament sitting was in breach of section 111 and 115 of the Constitution.

In their ruling yesterday, the five man bench unanimously dismissed the application on grounds that speaker did not deprive Members of Parliament their right to move and debate of on the motion of no confidence could be dealt with when Parliament resumed on 20th of April.

The Court ordered that the applicant, Belden Namah pay all costs for the interveners, Speaker Job Pomat and Attorney General Dr. Eric Kwa.