Court to go to one week shutdown

The lockdown comes after reports of a judge testing positive to COVID-19, surfaced.

In a statement released by the registrar Ian Augerea, the Chief Justice Sir Gibbs Salika has directed that only essential staff go to work.

Court rooms have also closed as of today, Thursday 4th.

They will open on Monday 8th for court hearings and the number of persons entering the court rooms will be restricted to only a few.

The Chief Justice says the measures in place is to avoid further infection to staff.

The National Justice Services COVID-19 team is working to bring onsite testing facilities for judges.