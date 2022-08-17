Court Dismisses Yama’s Application

The decision was handed down on today, 16 August at the Waigani National Court house.

Yama alleges that police do not have the powers to interfere or carry out any electoral function during the entire election process.

Justice Joseph Yagi in his decision said, “The facts deposed by Yama in his affidavit much of which are hearsay, are mere opinions and assumptions.

“A restraining order, if granted will result in halting a very significant constitutional process,” he added.

The incumbent Governor alleged that police are shielding off counting areas and controlling the counting restricting scrutineers from conducting proper scrutiny.

He alleges that his scrutineers continue to be harassed and intimidated by Police.

The Police Commissioner was named as the defendant in the case, he was represented by Solicitor General, Tauvasa Tanuvasa.

Tanuvasa argued that that the proceeding was incompetent, as it seeks to interfere with the functions of the Electoral Commission.