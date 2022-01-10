Court Dismisses Landowners’ Claims

Plaintiff, Dabunari Boteka ILG had taken PNG Resources Corporation Ltd (one of the five developers of Duran Farm project – first defendant), National Housing Corporation – second defendant, Lands and Physical Planning Department – third defendant and the Independent State of PNG – fourth defendant to court (OS 200 of 2021) seeking orders that it was the duly registered ILG that own portion 528 (subject land) which property was known as “Haga” in Hiri Rural LLG of Central province.

The ILG also claimed that portion 528 was “customary land…at all material times” and that all eviction exercise being carried out by PNG Resources Corporation, NHC and State to remove the settlers between April and August, 2021 “is illegal and that the settlers be returned to the land they previously occupied”.

However, after considering all evidences presented before the court by the lands department and NHC respectively in response, Deputy Chief Justice, Ambeng Kandakasi dismissed the landowner’s bid describing it as “untenable” and the subject land remains a State land.

NHC managing director, Henry Mokono said, “As far as NHC is concerned the land issue is no longer an issue as per the orders of the Court…effectively the case is closed and the Duran Farm project is a go.”

To the settlers, Mr Mokono urged them to cooperate with his officers for voluntary evictions on the subject land so to make way as the project will proceed as planned.

He said an engineering firm has begun work on the Duran Farm sewage system while PNG Power and Water PNG have been engaged on their respective tasks.

A re-tendering and selection process have engaged five contractors to build some 2500 homes at the Duran Farm under the Marape-Basil led Government’s “social housing” policy which comes as a success after hitting a lull in 2018.

Mr Mokono said two of the building and construction contracts were signed in December, 2021 while the remaining three contractors will sign theirs today, January 10, 2022.

He added that 600 titles of home ownership have been issued, while 400 more is underway.