Court dismiss Markham election petition

Petitioner Genewe Ganzik had submitted that Iguan’s declaration as MP-elect was unconstitutional as the ballot boxes were burnt before counting was completed.

Presiding Judge Justice Dr. Vergil Narakobi emphasized that the petitioner could not establish the following facts;

At what stage of the counting was it stopped?

What was the result of each candidate at the time the counting stopped?

What were the circumstances surrounding the burning of ballot boxes?

How many ballot boxes were burnt?

How did the scrutineers participate in the supervision of the counting?

Is it possible to establish the motives of the persons involved in the burning of the ballot papers?

What role did the retuning officer play in the circumstances before, during and after the burning of the ballot papers?

What process did the Electoral Commissioner employ to exercise his power under s 175 (1A) (b) of the OLNLLGE and what were his reasons; and were such reasons provided to the candidates and their scrutineers.

Justice Narakobi said, “I find that the petitioner has not adequately pleaded material facts to meet the requirements of 208(a) of the OLNLLGE.”

“The petitioner is dismissed with appropriate orders for costs”