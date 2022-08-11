Court Denies Bail For 40 Accused

This was due to the nature of offences committed during July 26th, when National Alliance party supporters attacked supporters of Namatanai Open’s third runner-up.

The indictable offences included armed robbery, which is out of the District Court’s jurisdiction to grant bail under Section 4 (1) b of the Bail Act.

Eight charges were laid against each offender, including armed robbery, arson, wilful damage of properties and assault, in the form of threat, grievous bodily harm (GBH), and violence.

The District Court advised that the only option is to apply for bail at the National Court level. However, there will be no National Court seating until September, which leaves them with the option to seek bail application at the nearest National Court location in Kokopo.

Their lawyer called for the Court to reconsider on the grounds that an amount of K24,000 was deposited into the Public Monies Account on Tuesday 9th of August, upon an arrangement done with the Kavieng Police Station Commander (PSC).

However, that was denied as the PSC has no power to give police bail due to the seriousness of the offences.

According to New Ireland provincial police commander, Chief Inspector Felix Nebanat, the arrangement was done without his knowledge and consent.

He further outlined that it was questionable according to the provisions of the Bail Act, which stipulate that indictable offences cannot be accorded police bail.

The suspects will be remanded in custody at the Kavieng Correctional Services to await their next mention on the 12th of September, 2022.

Meanwhile, police investigation is still ongoing with more suspects and witnesses expected to be rounded up while court files for the first 40 are being prepared for the next mention.