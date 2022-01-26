Court To Deliberate On Punishment For Liliura

The court will return on February 8th 2022, where the Judge will deliberate on the appropriate punishment for Liliura based on the pre-sentence report.

Acting Judge Laura Wawun-Kuvi when delivering her decision on the verdict plea this afternoon, said the decision was based on her assessment of the evidence tendered during trial as well as common sense and logic.

Three female staff of the Commerce, Trade and Industry Department had given evidence during the trial that they were sexually abused by the accused at the department office between the years 2018 and 2019.

However, the judge said she found that the evidence presented by two of the State witnesses were rehearsed and inconsistent.

Justice Kuvi accepted the evidence of one of the witnesses where she claimed that the Departmental Head touched her buttocks and also used words that were sexual in nature towards her.

Acting Judge Kuvi has instructed Liliura and his lawyer to consult a probation officer to prepare his pre-sentence report.

His bail has been extended.