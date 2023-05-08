Court cautions Unitech students

A final year student studying applied physics, a third year science in agriculture student and a second year mechanical engineering student were apprehended with their beer bottles at 5:01am at the Unitech bus stop on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Two of them also received an additional charge of resisting arrest.

When appearing before Magistrate Isaac Tjipet on Friday, May 5th, the trio pleaded guilty and asked the court to have mercy on them as they are students and first time offenders.

Police prosecutor, Maureen Pohei, on the other hand, said they are highly educated and should have known better.

“Em ol traipla saveman,” she said.

“They should lead by example.”

Prosecution suggested to impose a tougher penalty to teach them a lesson.

Magistrate Tjipet, however, said they will not be convicted as this would affect their future.

“People know it’s illegal but yet, they continue to drink in public places,” said the magistrate.

“Hopefully this is a learning curve for the three of you.

“This kind of habit will put you in the wrong place.

“You’re supposed to be in school but you’re here in the box now.

“Don’t repeat it.”

The magistrate said the next time, the court will not show mercy.

Of the three, two were on K300 bail while the other was on K600 bail.

The magistrate fined them K300 each and had their bails converted to court fine, and K300 refunded to the student on K600 bail.