Court cases against Agisa dismissed

His case in the court of disputed returns was dismissed on 11 March 2024. Nine days later, his second court case relating to corruption allegations brought against him when he was Minister for Civil Aviation, was dismissed.

Agisa added that these legal battles had prevented him from fully carrying out his responsibility as a state minister and as Member for South Fly.

“I wasn’t really concentrating on my sector especially my national duties as the minister for livestock, and I feel (relieved) now, which means I (can) concentrate on my sector and start doing my job as the minister for livestock.

“I thank everyone especially my legal team for doing a great job (in fighting) hard on my behalf to win these cases,” the minister added.

Managing Director for Livestock Development Limited, Terry Koim, said the department stands ready to support the minister in delivering livestock programs.