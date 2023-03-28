 

Court battle continues

12:58, March 28, 2023
Member for Kairuku, Peter Isoaimo has appealed to his followers and the communities to remain calm about the court of disputed returns for the Kairuku Open seat.

Isoaimo has been attending court for about six to seven months with defendant and runner-up of the 2022 General Elections, Paru Aihi.

He stated that the courts will decide on the evidence presented so he hopes for a good outcome for both parties.

“Submissions have now been done by the lawyers and her Honour Justice Teresa Berrigan has nominated the 28th of April at 1:30 to hand down her decision. So we’ll come back to know whether I remain member or she decides otherwise, but as the sitting member we will take this rightfully to the end.

“We appeal to everybody, I’m a Catholic myself of Easter and Lent so people should really be calm about the whole matter. The courts will decide on the evidence presented so we hope for a better outcome for myself and the defendant or respondent to this matter,” he stated.

Isoaimo was declared the member the Kairuku open seat on the 30th of July, last year.  

