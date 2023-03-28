Court battle continues

Isoaimo has been attending court for about six to seven months with defendant and runner-up of the 2022 General Elections, Paru Aihi.

He stated that the courts will decide on the evidence presented so he hopes for a good outcome for both parties.

“Submissions have now been done by the lawyers and her Honour Justice Teresa Berrigan has nominated the 28th of April at 1:30 to hand down her decision. So we’ll come back to know whether I remain member or she decides otherwise, but as the sitting member we will take this rightfully to the end.

“We appeal to everybody, I’m a Catholic myself of Easter and Lent so people should really be calm about the whole matter. The courts will decide on the evidence presented so we hope for a better outcome for myself and the defendant or respondent to this matter,” he stated.

Isoaimo was declared the member the Kairuku open seat on the 30th of July, last year.