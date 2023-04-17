Courage needed for fight against corruption

The panel discussion highlighted the importance of anti-corruption practices, critically analyzing real-world scenarios, and providing information and strategies for identifying corruption and how to overcome it. It also focused on anti-corruption, transparency, good governance, traditional laws and culture and the challenges faced by the country in upholding its Constitution.

The panel included Chief Justice Sir Gibbs Salika, Board Director of TIPNG, Richard Kassman, Dame Carol Kidu, Interim Chairman of ICAC Thomas Eluh and Wilson Onea, Acting Director Financial Analysis and Supervision Unit with the Bank of PNG.

Kassman challenged the participants to be courageous in standing up for what is right and be accountable to bringing change to Papua New Guinea.

“Don’t wait until you are a prosecutor or a secretary. As you go up, you will get bigger challenges and must build a strong foundation now to be more resilient against corruption,” Kassman said.

Paul Lehmann from the Australian High Commission spoke about the commitment by the Australian Government under the PNG Australia Partnership to support the Law and Justice sector to develop a sustainable pipeline of professional development opportunities for up-and-coming leaders.

“I hope today we can all learn something as our panelists speak about Leadership and Anti-Corruption. Discussions such as these help us to understand the importance of transparency, good governance, and good leadership skills for greater outcomes. Understanding these concepts and challenges is vital if the Law and Justice sector is to develop the leadership skills and capacities needed to achieve safety, security, and prosperity for Papua New Guineans,” said Lehmann.

The Leadership Foundations Program has so far had 39 participants. It is run by the Leadership Learning and Development Reference Group (LLDRG) and oversees the law and justice sector’s leadership capacity development.