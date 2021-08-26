Country Marks Repentance Day

The event is a national event gazetted by the Government in 2011 recognizing Papua New Guinea as a Christian nation.

While families and congregations from all Christian churches united to pray, in Port Moresby a gathering was held at the Sir John Guise stadium’s indoor complex.

The Body of Christ, Evangelical Church, Para churches and mainline churches organized the event with the PNG Bible Church congregation leading the worship.

This year has been a year faced with challenges of COVID-19, economic crisis and law and order issues, Christians interceded on behalf of the country and the government bringing petitions to God and prayers of thanksgiving and forgiveness.