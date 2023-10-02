Country evaluation in progress

Chief Secretary to the Government, Ivan Pomaleu, emphasized that the National Coordinating Committee (NCC) is supporting the mutual evaluation assessment team to gather facts and understand it in the context of the different laws that exist and make assessments based on that.

“Those assessments in the context of our country, our loss, our overarching development policies, the status of our development, [the] status of our market with significant segments of our society like the unbanked. They will go through the assessment to be aware of the uniqueness of some of our business practices, to be aware of the importance of their assessment in the context of our market,” he stated.

The purpose of the APG team visit to the country was also made known.

“We’ve signed up to that APG accord and we are required by the international bodies to imply with this requirement on anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing,” said Acting Governor for Bank of PNG, Elizabeth Genia.

The BPNG as well as the Department of Justice and Attorney General co-chair the committee and regularly monitor what the financial agencies have been doing in the country since 2015.

“We have had regular meetings over the years in preparation for this particular event today. Because of our first-time evaluation, this time we are ready and we are familiar with the kinds of questions that our international evaluators are asking; and we know what answers to give.

“So, we are very much prepared in terms of dealing with the mutual evaluation team,” said the Secretary for the Department of Justice and Attorney General, Dr Eric Kwa.

The assessment is underway and will end on 13th of October, 2023.