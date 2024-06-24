Countries join forces to eliminate Malaria

In collaboration, Health Ministers from Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Timor-Leste, and Vanuatu joined forces recently to launch the Eliminating Malaria and other Vector Borne Diseases through Enhanced Regional Partnerships (EDEN) Initiative.

This took place at the 8th Asia Pacific Leaders' Summit on Malaria Elimination hosted by the Government of PNG in partnership with the Asia Pacific Leaders Malaria Alliance (APLMA).

Papua New Guinea and Solomon Islands face a resurgence of malaria cases. Vanuatu's progress is threatened by COVID-19, cyclones, and remote locations. Indonesia battles a concentrated burden in its eastern islands. While Timor-Leste achieved zero indigenous cases in 2021, border threats necessitate continued vigilance.

The EDEN Initiative addresses these challenges by establishing a regional support mechanism. This will boost effectiveness and efficiency in tackling programmatic needs, technical capacity building, and financing for malaria elimination and other vector-borne diseases.

“We have to strengthen our health systems and agreed on the importance of moving away from siloed disease programs – taking an integrated approach to funding and implementing programs,” said PNG’s Minister for Health, Dr Lino Tom.

Prime Minister James Marape at the gathering highlighted the challenges PNG faces in its fight against Malaria.

“Papua New Guinea remains prone to malaria, and we have been living with it for many years. Our national plan for 2021-2030 talks about us eliminating malaria by 2030. It is a big challenge and aspiration, but there is nothing better than saving our people's lives,” PM Marape said.

“We have strong evidence of collaboration between partners these past two days, and we have seen the evidence that while we live in Papua New Guinea, we are not living in isolation. The EDEN Initiative, focused on eliminating malaria and other vector-borne diseases, is a commendable effort.”

Timor-Leste’s Minister for Health - Dr Élia António de Araújo dos Reis Amaral called for regional collaboration, saying it is indeed instrumental for collective efforts to eliminate malaria in the Asia Pacific region.

“As neighbouring countries of Timor-Leste, we recognize the importance of collaborating effectively with Indonesia and other regional partners to achieve this shared objective.”

In the coming months, as part of the EDEN Initiative, the Asia Pacific Leaders Malaria Alliance will conduct country consultations and assessments to tailor programmatic guidance, technical capacity building, and resource requirements for each participating nation.

The findings will inform the development of a comprehensive program of work with timelines and budget allocations for future activities.