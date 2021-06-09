Counting Officials to Change During Elimination

This is from Moresby Northwest election Returning Officer, Desmond Timiyaso, he said this is in response to a disagreement that occurred yesterday at the Sir John Guise Stadium where counting for Wards 1, 8 and 11 is scheduled to take place.

“There was a disagreement between polling officials, especially the presiding officers and the assistant presiding officers, plus the selection of the new counting officials.

“The polling team came out and found out that their names were not on the counting list to continue. This was a decision made by the management and we are implementing it,” said Mr Timiyaso.

He said there are counting officials but other counting officials are brought in. After the polls the presiding officers submit the journals containing polling reports, including the number of ballot papers, used and unused and any other events that have occurred.

“All information is contained in these journals. Once polling is over, these journals are handed over to us. So, if the POs are not present, we can use all the information to admit ballot papers into the count center.”

Mr Timiyaso said by law it does not require them to be counting officials as well. However, as and when the need arises, we can also call them in to admit the ballot boxes.

He said the concern raised is that they want to be part of the counting process as they are part of the polling process and want to continue.

“But there were a few discrepancies that happened during polling so we do not want the same people coming and going. This is to remove any suspicions that may arise,” he added.

Timiyaso also said the same would be done during the elimination. The officials from the primary counting will not be part of the elimination. Different people will take part in the various polling processes.