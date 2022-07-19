Counting for MNW suspended

The candidates handed the petition to the Returning officer Vincent Manukuyasi just before lunch.

Among the points raised, the candidates want live streaming of the counting and also allow the media to cover the event.

A criminal complaint of tempering, illegal voting, and fraud in the ward 1 area has also been submitted to RO Manukuyasi and has been submitted to NCD Metropolitan Superintendent Gideon Ikumu.

Candidate Des Yaninen said, “The candidates want full transparency of the counting process.”

The twelve candidates allege they have eyewitness accounts and videos including pictures of illegal voting within certain areas of ward 1.

Meanwhile, Mr. Manukuyasi said he has read through the petition and will address their grievances before 6 pm.

He is also communicating with the scrutineers to resume counting at 6 pm because he says the counting process is running out of time.

Counting results after the last count at 1 am stands at: