Council of Women inquiry

This Inquiry into the Council of Women is part of the specific mandate of the PPC-GEWE to report to Parliament on the actions of the institutions enacted by Parliament to promote gender equality - women’s empowerment and ending impediments faced by women including gender-based violence.

The hearing will inquire into the status of the National Council of Women. This will include requesting evidence on: 1. what the Council is doing to promote gender equality and end gender-based violence; and, 2. what is standing in the way of the Council’s success?

The PPC-GEWE Chairman, Powes Parkop, Governor NCD stated: “Parliament has made a very clear decision to balance the focus between the victimization and empowerment of women.”

He went on the say, “This means that while we continue to focus on ending gender-based violence, the ultimate goal is gender equality and women’s empowerment.”

This Inquiry will be the PPC-GEWE’s final inquiry of 2023, but will be followed up in 2024 with a series of regional inquiries across the country into the status of the Council’s operations at the Provincial and District levels. The Inquiry comes in the week prior to the Second National United for Equality Summit which will be held November 27 and 28 at APEC Haus.

The Permanent Parliamentary Committee on Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment was established in 2022 by the National Papua New Guinean Parliament.

Chaired Powes Parkop (Governor NCD), the Committee includes Deputy Chairman, Allan Bird (Governor East Sepik), Ricky Morris Member for Alotau, Marsh Narewec, Member for Wau-Warie, Rufina Peter, Governor Central, Lohia Boe Samuel, Member for Moresby North West and William Bando, Member for Koroba Lake Kopiago.

The Committee was launched in 2022 after the 2019 creation of the ad hoc Coalition of Parliamentarians to end gender-based violence, and the Committee’s precursor, the Special Parliamentary Committee on Gender-Based Violence (2020 to 2022).

The public hearings will be live-streamed on the Committee's Facebook page at the https://www.facebook.com/PNGParlCommGBV/ .

Any person or organisation who wishes to share their experiences or ideas for change with the Committee may make a written submission to the Committee, which can be emailed to the PPC-GEWE through the Parliamentary Committee Secretariat Division at committee@parliament.gov.pg.

A report on the Inquiry will be submitted to Parliament, including recommendations based on what they have learned.