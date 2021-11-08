Council of Women Backs Vagrancy Act

They have supported the New Ireland Provincial Government’s plans and have called for the enforcement of the Vagrancy Act and night curfew.

Council President, Ruthy Watlen said that the attack with a golf club on the 24-year-old woman by her husband from the Momase region was “shocking” and a tragic case of a helpless woman killed in broad daylight in the presence of bystanders at a bus stop.

“This is not the peaceful New Ireland I know of. The community is supposed to be protecting our women and girls. Husbands are supposed to be the keepers of their families. What happened demonstrates a sick society and we must not become complacent, we must not allow such acts to become a norm in our communities,” said Mrs Watlen.

She strongly urged the Government to enforce the Vagrancy Law and repatriate settlers without jobs squatting on state and customary lands.

“If these people aren’t contributing anything to the province or just squatting around in illegal settlements then they must leave New Ireland and return to their respective provinces,” she added.

“Yumi olgeta gat wan, wan ples bilong yumi. Ples graun bilong yumi stap. Ino olsem ol narapela kantri where ol i lus lain olgeta. Sapos yu nogat wok long New Ireland, go bek long Provins blo yu na wok long giraun bilong yu. Pasin respect mas stap.”

Mrs Watlen also said those people who were around her, when the incident happened are equally responsible for her death, with the fact that they did nothing to stop the perpetrator at the time of the murder.