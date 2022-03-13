Council Wards Receive Grants

The funds were resolved in the last DDA meeting late last year.

Ward councilors wanted people in the ward areas to be part of change hence funding was resolved.

Bundi LLG President David Gakana thanked local MP, Jimmy Uguro for considering wards areas in his development plans. Presidents Pewa Aimai of Usino LLG, and David Bepang of Gama LLG shared the same sentiments.

Mr Uguro presented K140, 000 to Gama LLG, K220, 000 to Bundi LLG and K340,000 to Usino LLG. K10, 000 would be for each ward development committees in the three LLGs.

It is also the first time-ever that LLGs in the district were given funding. The funds will be managed by ward councilors and their ward development committees. Small projects like SME, church and sports program and water supply will be identified and funded.

"I alone cannot change Usino Bundi Gama but together we can. Let's join hands and work together as unified Usino Bundi Gama that is the only way we will change our district.

Minister Uguro also emphasized that funds must serve its purposes where people and communities are the main beneficiaries.

"Unity begins here. Unity is the key to true change. Developing ward areas will change the district, province and country as a whole,” he said.