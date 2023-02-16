Corruption destroying economy: ACT NOW!

“Corruption is costing Papua New Guinea billions of Kina every year,” says Campaign Manager Eddie Tanago. “It is ruining our economy and impoverishing the nation.”

ACT NOW! suggests the government properly fund institutions like the Auditor General’s Office, the newly formed Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC), the Police Fraud Squad and the Department of Implementation and Rural Development.

Tanago said, “We welcome the government’s commitment to establish an Independent Commission Against Corruption but a K10 million budget is pathetic when corruption is so entrenched and it looks measly when compared to the K20 million given to every District Development Authority.”

Tanago believes that boosting government spending on anti-corruption agencies will have a direct impact in boosting PNG’s national economy and putting money in the hands of ordinary Papua New Guineans.

“Rather than giving K20 million to each DDA, the government could give K19 million instead and use the K96 million saving to boost the AGO, ICAC, DIRD and the fraud office. These institutions should have been strengthened first before the SIP funding was increased.”