Copus-Campbell is Australia’s Ambassador for Gender Equality

This role serves to deepen Australia’s international engagement on gender equality with her expertise in community development, gender equality and health, and she will advocate the importance of women’s human rights, ending GBV, women’s economic empowerment, and the leadership of women and girls.

Ms Copus-Campbell is the current board director for the CPL Group and CPL Foundation, and also serves as director of other public and private enterprise in PNG. She has been involved in multiple programs in PNG over the years focused on health, leadership, education, and women’s empowerment and protection.

The board, management and staff of CPL Group PNG congratulated Ms Copus-Campbell, on her appointment, “This appointment is a testament to the credentials of our Director Stephanie and compliments the core values of CPL which has always been about empowering women in our communities’, said Stan Joyce, CPL Group Chairman.

CPL Group Founder and Chairman of the CPL Foundation, Sir Mahesh Patel said, ‘Stephanie has been an integral part of our CPL Foundation since its inception, where it’s focus is also of empowering women and girls through economic empowerment, health, education and women’s health and well-being.”