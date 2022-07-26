Cops suspended for various offences

Madang provincial police commander acting Superintendent Mazuc Rubiang said one officer was arrested and charged for accepting bribery, another was suspended for driving a candidate’s vehicle, and the rest were suspended for drinking while on duty.

PPC Rubiang said out of the seven, two are from Sumkar district while the rest are from Madang town. The officers will be dealt with after the election.

PPC Rubiang said police officers had been briefed by their respective commanders on what to do and what not to do during elections.

Chief Inspector Charles Winuan who is with Madang's Internal Task Force (ITL) confirmed that the car that was driven by the policeman, has since been returned to its owner.

He added that the police officers were informed not to support any political parties or candidates while on official duty during the election.

PPC Rubiang added that the offenders were disarmed before they were given their suspension notices.