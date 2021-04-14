Cops appear for mention

Joseph Ori, 32 years old from Kairuku, Central Province and Michael Waninara, 31 years old from Gazelle District, East New Britain appeared before Magistrate Tracey Ganaii.

Magistrate Tracey Ganaii read their charges in court.

The two policemen are attached with the Central Response Police Unit.

It is alleged that the accused and four other policemen were traveling in a police hired vehicle from Bereina towards Port Moresby when they stopped at Inauabui Village and apprehended Ivagai.

According to the police hand up brief, Ivagai was severely assaulted, thrown into the vehicle and driven away.

His body was later found in the bushes along the Mona highway leading to Tapini.

The matter has been adjourned to May 14th.

Photo courtesy: Central Provincial Government