Convicted Australian Raises Medical Concerns

Cutmore who appeared at the Waigani Committal Court, without his lawyer from the Public Solicitor says he needs medical operation in Australia.

Cutmore is in court for a charge dealing with criminal property under the Criminal Code Act and Money Laundering Financial Act of 2015.

Police alleged Cutmore transported “dirty money” of AU$75, 000 in cash into the country in a plane that crashed into the bushes of Papa-Lealea, outside Port Moresby in 2020.

He is currently serving 1 year and 7 months at the Bomana Correctional Service convicted for operating the aircraft without proper documents.

“In October 2021, I was taken to the PIH hospital for severe pain in my stomach which requires a major operation that can only be done in Australia.

“I want the court to be aware because I am being denied the ability to present to this court the medical report stating these facts.

Cutmore said his lawyer from the Public Solicitor has not been able to assist with accessing the medical report.

“I do not know the reasons so I want to know why I have been denied justice and right to life,” he stated in Court.

Magistrate Danny Wakikura asked Cutmore to put in writing his medical concerns through his lawyer and present in court.

“If you have any medical and welfare concerns, it is the Correctional Services that will take care of that”, he stated.