Controller Has Powers To Override Decision

Deputy Controller, Dr. Doani Esorom said this during yesterday’s press conference with NCD Governor Powes Parkop.

Dr. Esorom said while the National Capital District Commission (NCDC) has made a decision after a wide consultation to have a “No lockdown” in the city, he said Controller David Manning still has the powers to override this decision if the transmission rate continues to rise.

“It is very important that we cut the transmission. (Port Moresby General Hospital) is over-flowing with sick and dead people. We need to stop people from getting sick.

“The Controller also has the power to override the decision under the Pandemic Act to intervene, in the event that a lot of lives are at risks,” added Dr. Esorom.

The Deputy Controller has also urged the public not to listen to false information circulating online, adding that the vaccination is the way forward to get ourselves out of this pandemic.

“Please my people listen. Do not listen to fake news or anybody that stops you from getting vaccination. We need to vaccinate ourselves out of this pandemic,” added Dr. Esorom.

He said the National Control Centre will closely work with NCDC and the NCDPHA to implement the vaccination roll out program and the Niupela pasin protocols.