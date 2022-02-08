Control Your Children: Basil

In a recent gathering at Mairu block, in Wau, he reminded settlers that the confrontation in 2020 between Waria and Biangai landowners was instigated by intoxicated young men and women.

That is why parents and guardians should not let their children roam around aimlessly.

“Planti generation kam stap pinis; wokim haus, kamapim pikinini na ino gat graun lo ples,” he stated. (Generations of people now live here. They’ve built homes, and procreated. There’s no land for them back home.)

“Mipla traim pinis lo rausim ol lain lo Bulolo go bek lo ples blo ol tasol ol i kam bek. (We’ve already tried to remove people from Bulolo but they keep coming back.)

“We must learn to live together, which means that yupla em responsible tu.

“Taim yumi kamapim ol pikinini, yumi mas putim ol lo lukaut blo yumi. Yumi noken larim ol go mekim nabaut.” (When we have children, we must keep an eye on them. Don’t let them roam around.)

Basil said the same goes for the landowners of Bulolo, who must be responsible for their children.

He stated that the only way to live in peace was for those living in Wau to respect each other.

“Mi bin tok planti taim pinis, nogat wanpla man bai kam fiksim hevi blo yumi lo hia. (I keep saying this, no one else will fix our problems.)

“Sapos kominiti yumi save lain lo stap together na respektim one and other, bai yumi lukim olsem sampla development bai kam in.” (Development will be realised if the community can learn to live together and respect one another.)

(Bulolo MP and acting Prime Minister, Sam Basil, addressing Waria settlers at Mairu block)