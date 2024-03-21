 

Contractors engaged to collect waste in POM

15:33, March 21, 2024
The National Capital District Commission has engaged the services of six new contractors to collect waste in the city.

They are Tandapi Builders, Zero Waste Limited, Kilton Limited, Killerton Investment, Pinkey’s Waste Management and PNG Waste Co.

They will begin waste collection on April 1st 2024.

Under the new waste collection arrangements, waste will be seperated into four different categories to make collection and disposal easy. The four sectors are Domestic Regional Waste, Medical Waste, Commercial Waste and School Waste with different contractors assigned to collect different waste.

 

Waste Category

Contractor

Electorate

Domestic Regional Waste

Tandapi Builders

POM North East

 

PNG Waste Co

POM North West

 

Pinky’s Waste management

POM South

Medical Waste

Zero Waste Limited

Commercial Waste

Killerton Investment Ltd

School Waste

Kilton Ltd

 

The implementation of this initiative is part of the Waste Management Policy 2013 that was approved by the NCDC Board through the launching of NCD Waste Management Plan 2016- 2025 by the NCD Governor Powes Parkop in 2016.

According to the City Manager Ravu Frank, this initiative was taken to provide a conducive, safer and healthy environment for city residents.

“The contractors will basically collect all the waste and place it at the dump so the waste will not be kept at the houses for health purposes,” he said.

He said this new approach will ensure waste collection coverage is increased and covers both business and private residential homes in the suburb with the aim to increase it from the current 64 per cent to 9 per cent.

Frank challenged the contactors to collect waste according to the terms and conditions of the contract they have signed to deliver effective waste collection in the city.

“I urge every contractor to do your jobs properly as per your submission in your tenders, and as per the conditions that have been outlined in your contract. Stick within your games and NCDC will do our part so will give our people the service they deserve,” the City Manager added.

Meanwhile, the contractors will undergo a week-long orientation starting next week where they will be briefed on their schedules and what to do, before they effectively collect waste on April 1st.

