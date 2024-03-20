Contractor speaks on sewerage issue

It was alluded that the diversion of traffic onto the footpath during roadworks on the Butibam-Malahang Road resulted in a crushed manhole.

JVPNGIC project engineer, Peter Garalom, said the excavation works started on February 7th for the 500-metre section and the bypass road was created on February 8th for light vehicles for residents and companies.

Garalom stated that barriers were placed to protect the manhole, with only light vehicles allowed to pass this access road. However, the leakage was spotted days after the traffic was travelling on the bypass access road.

“On 19th February, the sewerage leakage was first sighted and reported by JVPNGIC site supervisor and immediately called Water PNG to address the issue,” Garalom stated.

“On 21st February, our site supervisor visited the Water PNG office and followed up on his report for the sewerage overflow issue and was advised they will send technicians to inspect it.”

It was reported that Water PNG inspected the overflow for the first time on February 29th; 10 days after the sewerage leakage was first sighted and reported.

However, nothing was forthcoming until Butibam villagers and the surrounding communities blocked off the road on March 11th, in protest of the health hazard.

On March 12th, the blockage location was identified, which was at the Butibam junction and the cause was the broken manhole cover inside the sewer, disrupting the flow of untreated sewerage. This eventually led to the overflow onto the Butibam road and into the drain.

On Monday, March 18th, the Lae Chamber of Commerce advised its members that the sewerage issue has been fixed.

“This issue was not a blame game to play but to act and resolve,” said Garalom.

“JVPNGIC has done its best as a responsible contractor and will always be careful to avoid such hazards.”