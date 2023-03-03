Contractor reports over K1.5mil loss

Nakamuh Construction Services Ltd, who took over two years to complete the facilities at Eriku, attributed delayed payment to the massive loss in profit and damage to reputation.

Managing Director, Yowa Zurenu, when extending his apologies to the Special Education Centre for his absence during Tuesday’s opening of the refurbished facilities, said while K400,000 was paid to them in January 2020, they needed K1.5 million after thoroughly re-scoping the work in February 2020.

They requested for an additional K1.1 million but were paid only K1 million the following year.

In June 2022, Nakamuh was paid K181,000.

Due to the two-and-a-half years of delay, cost of operations and labour cost increased, forcing the firm to take out a bank loan to complete the remaining works.

Total payment received for the project was K1,581,818.18 while costs incurred was K3,147,900, amounting to K1,566,081.82 in losses.

“Unfortunately for this project, we were publicly ridiculed, reported to various authorities like police, media, Ombudsman Commission and even the labour office,” said Zurenu.

“The procurement system in our province needs a complete overhaul.

“There are many failed or ghost projects in Morobe mainly because of inadequate funding. The amounts paid to contractors can bankrupt a contractor.

“By now, the province should learn to look after its contractors who have worked hard to be where they are. Every failed project must be scrutinised properly to understand the underlying causes.

“We learnt a tough lesson.

“Never commence a project without the following; 1) If payment is less than the cost required to complete the work, and 2) Ensure to obtain full cost approval for the entire project and be captured in the budget if it is a government job.”