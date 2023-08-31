Contractor rebuts MP’s claims on road contract

“As such, we want to disprove some incorrect and misleading information published on both social media and mainstream media by the MP for Nipa Kutubu in relation to Mendi-Nipa Road upgrading and sealing,” Mr Molumi said.

“The MP alleged that about K90 million (65%) out of the total K221 million were already paid, yet there was no sign of progress on the sealing of the 58 kilometers road.

“This information is false and not true because the total money paid to date is K65, 361 561.00 with an outstanding payment of K3, 408, 668.20.”

Mr Molumi said the total value of works completed under Group 1 to Group 5 stands at K68, 770, 229.20.

“This includes counterpart funding from the Southern Highlands Provincial Government.,” he said. “In regards to the MP’s allegation about no progress being made over the last two (2) years since the signing of the contract in July 2021, is also false and not true.”

“After the signing of the contract, we have allowed seven months for geotechnical investigation, survey and design with the commencement of physical contract works by February 2022.

“The physical contract works were targeted for mobilization, camp set-up and preliminary works. However, elections came up in July 2022 and much of the activities have been affected up until January 2023.

“We then applied for extension of time to cater for a loss of about four months and as a result, a new project completion date was granted, which is 3rd of March 2026,” Malume clarified.

“We are now laying base course to start sealing at the unsealed section from Tepe to Parita junction. All those progress were updated on our official online page almost on regular basis, which the MP for Nipa Kutubu is alleging as a ploy on our part to mislead the public.

“After the design was approved for the whole 58 kilometers a month ago, we are now starting a second team from Nipa Secondary to work towards.

“The MP’s misleading statement is specifically framed to tarnish our reputation we built over the last thirteen years as a local construction company.

“For that, we want remind the local MP to accord some respect where it’s due.

Meanwhile, Molumi said he is seeking legal advise for misleading statements made by the MP and for bringing disrepute to COL.