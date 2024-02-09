Contractor meets cost of upgrade

Following that, Member for Lae and Deputy Prime Minister, John Rosso, extended the concerns to the Secretary for Department of Works and Highways (DOWH).

“This road has been initially contracted and supervised by the DOWH,” said Rosso.

“As a result, the DOWH conducted investigation and assessment on the failed sections and have responded by getting the contractor who built this section to rectify the failed pavement at cost to the contractor.

“Hence, the contractor has commenced reconstruction work on the failed sections of the road pavement as of Wednesday.

“There are some adjustments being done on the pavement design which will be implemented on this road as well as Bumayong and other road pavements in the city.

“The entrance of Balob Teachers College to the Junction of Butibam Village (only one lane) has been closed to allow for contractor to work on the road. This will continue to other sections until all failed sections are fully rectified.”

Meantime, the Lae Chamber of Commerce and Industry is urging commuters to be vigilant, especially along the notorious Bumbu and Gravel Road.

“Regretfully but as expected, there have been issues caused to vehicle and pedestrian traffic,” said LCCI.

“Royal PNG Constabulary and JVPNG are in discussion about managing this and we expect a resolution of safety and security.”