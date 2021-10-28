Continue attacks, health services to halt

Chief executive officer, Dr Kipas Binga, made this known in a circular dated October 27th.

Health workers have been suffering verbal and physical attacks due to fears created by COVID-19 vaccine misinformation.

Following the recent attacks in Lae, the senior executive management of the MoPHA has resolved to immediately stop all mobile clinics, be it COVID-19 related or routine.

“All services, including vaccinations for COVID-19 or routine, will only be carried out at clinic sites,” stated Dr Binga.

“People and companies who wish to get their employees vaccinated will have to go to an established clinic.

“We ask for community support and ask the leaders to take lead and advise the communities, not to attack our staff.”

(The West Taraka immunisation team that was attacked on Friday, October 22nd)