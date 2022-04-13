Container Examination Facility For Lae

Chief Commissioner of PNG Customs, David Towe, made this known at the Lae Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s business breakfast this morning at the Lae International Hotel.

On January 2017, PNG became the first Pacific country – outside of New Zealand and Australia – to install a K60 million container examination facility at Motukea, in the nation’s capital.

Speaking to Lae business houses, Towe said the return from this investment has been outstanding, with the detection of non-compliant cargoes and generally, a faster and accurate clearance of cargo.

“Now, what we have done is we have applied to the Government to – because Lae port is the biggest port ahead of Port Moresby – we’ve applied to the Government to give us money,” he stated.

“And what they have done is, they’ve given us an initial K20 million funding to set up a similar container examination facility here in Lae.

“We’re in discussion with PNG Ports to set up the facility down at the Tidal Basin.”

Towe said the K20 million will be for the first initial setup and depending on their progress, they will request for more funding in 2023.

“The return on the investment will be phenomenal,” he stated. “It will exceed the investment by the government in terms of revenue and community protection.”

The Customs commissioner further noted that some importers have been diverting their consignments to Lae to avoid the Motukea examination facility.

“Because there’s no facility here, they get them cleared here and bring them back to Port Moresby. We’re trying to clamp down on those.”

With the initiation of major reforms, Customs is clamping down on non-compliant importers, with Towe issuing a warning to business houses that the law will catch up with them one fine day.

Last year, Customs collected close to K20 million in penalty and fines, which increased their total revenue collection to K3,174 million.

“So last year, it was close to K80 million that we collected in unpaid taxes, penalties and fines after we have reviewed the Customs laws,” said Towe.

“In the past, a penalty was a slap on the wrist, unlike now, the penalties have gone right up and you have to pay.”