Consultation on major review completed

Western Highlands and Eastern Highlands were completed this week simultaneously by two separate teams from the Constitutional and Law Reform Commission (CLRC) and key government stakeholders.

Other provinces that were already consulted include New Ireland, Manus, East New Britain, West New Britain, Madang, Morobe, East Sepik, West Sepik, Enga, Jiwaka, Chimbu, Southern Highlands, as well as the Autonomous Region of Bougainville.

CLRC Secretary, Dr. Mange Matui said people consulted have indicated support for the Review and a need for change in some of the key areas of the current form and system of government.

“The discussions we had with the stakeholders have been very fruitful with constructive views and solutions received on the main issues of the Review,” he said.

The consultation centered on four main issues of the Review, which included the Election of the Prime Minister by the People, the three-tier system of government, the composition of the National Parliament on either on either a bicameral or unicameral system, and the Head of State, and other related matters.

Dr. Matui added that after nearly 50 years of Independence, the people are now very conscious of those issues.

He said people have also raised genuine concerns on important national issues that needed urgent attention, such as the electoral system and processes, biometric voting, NID, national population census, District Development Authorities, funding arrangements for provinces, districts and wards; basic service delivery and national unity as prerequisites to the main issues of the Review.

Dr. Matui said these sentiments are very critical to the formulation of the final report to the Government at the end of this year, adding they reflected the everyday, practical experiences and realities of the people.

Dr. Matui also explained that to collect appropriate and relevant data for the Review, emphasis was given to stakeholders with some level of education and understanding of the government system, such as provincial administration and district officials, public servants, political leaders and ward members, including former leaders and public servants, general public, villagers, and the students.

Meanwhile, consultation for the remaining provinces are as follows:

24th to 27th April 2023- Hela;

1st to 5th May 2023- Northern (Oro), Milne Bay, Gulf, and Western;

8th to 12th May 2023- Central; and

16th to 18th May 2023- NCD

People also have the options to visit the Official CLRC Facebook page www.facebook.com/clrcpng and participate in the online survey http://bitly.ws/AxiH or send in written submissions, which closes on 30 June 2023, Dr. Matui said.