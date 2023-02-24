Consultation continues on debated media policy

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) has been receiving feedback from stakeholders in-country and overseas to incorporate into the exiting draft.

It has now scheduled a workshop to be held on March 2nd 2023 in Port Moresby, and will be streamed for anyone outside the capital to participate.

Regional media stakeholders have shown great concern dubbing this policy as one that’s aimed at controlling the PNG media.

The Asia Pacific Media Network Inc. (APMN), publishers of the research journal, Pacific Journalism Review, stated that it supports the call for more time to be granted for public consultation.

According to the APMN the extension given to the initial 12-day consultation is “…inadequate and rather contemptuous of the public interest.”

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has also called on the Papua New Guinea to withdraw what it deems a draconian media “development” project that was adopted without any real consultation, posing a threat to journalistic independence. It quoted the Daniel Bastard, the Head of RSF’s Asia-Pacific desk;

“It is entirely commendable for a democracy to want to encourage the development of a healthy and dynamic news and information environment. But, as it stands, the policy proposed by Port Moresby clearly endangers the independence of the media by establishing government control over their work. We call on information and communication technology minister Timothy Masiu to abandon this proposal and start again from scratch by organising a real consultation and by providing proper safeguards for journalistic independence.”

According to the RSF, the policy’s most alarming measures concern the Media Council, a non-governmental entity representing media professionals, being turned into a judicial commission with the power to determine who should or should not be regarded as a journalist, to issue a code of ethics and to impose sanctions on journalists who stray from it.

However, Minister Masiu has re-emphasised that the government has no intent to control the media, but to promote democracy, good governance, human rights and social and economic development using the media as its tool to build society.