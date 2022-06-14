Consultation begins in B’ville

The consultation phase is the actual program that will see the Constitutional Planning Commissioners engage with the people of Bougainville to gauge their views on the creation of the new constitution for an independent sovereign state of Bougainville.

The CPC team for North and Nissan-Atolls set up a consultation booth at the Bougainville House of Representatives last Thursday to consult with parliamentary leaders on their views towards the drafting of the new constitution.

This is the first consultation with ABG leaders. Commissioners are expected to travel out to the wards within the regions to consult with the public on the new constitution for Bougainville.

The CPC also set up an awareness and consultation booth at Bel Isi Park on Thursday 9 June.