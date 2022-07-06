Consultancy Service Contract Signed

This contract is for consultancy service for construction supervision, preparatory studies and detailed design of climbing lanes at Kassam Pass, Weigh Stations and trade and logistics platforms near Goroka.

The contract is valued at K13, 509, 420, inclusive of provisional sums and contingencies and GST. The contract will be fully funded by the Asian Development Bank.

The National Executive Council awarded the contract in a joint venture between Korea Consultants International Co.Ltd, Dongsung Engineering Co. Ltd, and IIshin E&C Co. Ltd in association with T. J. Lopia & Associates Ltd.

Korea Consultants International Co. Ltd and T. J. Lopia & Associates Ltd representatives, Sang Youn Lee and Lopia Laima signed the contract in the presence of Department of Works & Highways Secretary, David Wereh at Government House this afternoon.