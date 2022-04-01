Construction Training For Youth, Women

The participants were from different parts of East Sepik Province, and were trained on construction of stone masonry and gabion retaining structure that are critical for professional and quality construction works.

Led by the International Labour Organization (ILO), in partnership with the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Centre in Wewak, the training aims to promote decent work employment for rural youth and women who lack in-demand practical qualifications in the area.

In attendance were nine young women participants who were looking forward to learning as much as they can from this seven-day intensive training module that concluded on 29 March 2022.

Construction of stone masonry and gabion retaining structures with a particular focus on foundation of structures, dressing, bond stone, insertion of chips, joints, mortar, weep holes, pointing and plastering, assembling of gabion, placing, filling with stones, lacing and bracing, test and acceptance were amongst the main topics covered during this training.

Officiating the training, the EU-STREIT PNG Programme Coordinator, Dr Xuebing Sun, said: “By looking at the training curriculum and training structure, I think this training is being well designed. It is a very practical vocational training and some awareness promotion elements for gender and youth inclusion.

“We need to learn from this kind of training to further transform our young people, including girls and women, who play equally important roles to meet the needs of our people.

“These knowledge and skills will prepare these young trainees to qualify as skilled manpower with the capacity to support road rehabilitation, maintenance and development sector in the Sepik Region,” Dr Sun further added.

Also present at the opening held at the Yawasoro facility was TVET Wewak Principal, Tom Yalingen, and Director for Provincial Works and Technical Services, James Baloiloi.

“We think construction work is for men only. I think any kind of work women put their hands on is neat and of quality and this is a challenge to us, the men folks,” said a delighted Baloiloi.

For two female trainees, they were waiting to pay their way back to their studies and this training was an opportunity they could not miss.

Odilah Willie of Banak Village in Wewak District said: “I was not able to complete my year 12 studies because of school fee problems and I see this as a good chance for me.”

Damaris Finaka of Yangoru-Saussia District added: “I’m happy to become a role model for other girls to see and follow with the belief that road works is not a job for men only.”

Finaka is looking forward to completing her diploma studies at the University of Papua New Guinea.