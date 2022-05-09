Constitutional Awareness At Arawa

This follows the region-wide launching of awareness and consultation program for the Constitutional Planning Commission, which was concluded in Buin last Thursday.

Members of the CPC in Central Region, led by coordinator Douglas Pisi, and Director of Justice, Dennis Kuiai, addressed the teachers and students of Arawa Secondary School on Friday morning, explaining the BCPC and its importance in creating a homegrown constitution for a new sovereign state of Bougainville.

The awareness session also covered the processes involved in drafting a constitution, how information will be obtained to write the constitution, what questions will be asked to get views from the public and the timeframe set by the government to achieve this homegrown constitution.

According to the presentation, the commission is tasked to discuss with the people, ask questions and obtain views on what type of constitution they want, ensure constitution is homegrown, arrange public hearings and receive written submission from the people.

Kuiai also called on students and teachers to participate and contribute towards the process of making the constitution when the BCPC visits the school to conduct awareness, further explaining that their contributions could include written suggestions and views on what they want included in the constitution; views can also be recorded.

Teachers and students were informed that the BCPC will use five methods to carry out public consultations and that will be through:

Civic awareness,

Public meetings and dialogue

Conduct a stakeholders’ workshop for the first draft constitution

Conduct public hearing

Receive written submissions from groups and individuals

Commissioner Anita Salas, who was part of the awareness, informed the teachers and students that relevant questions will be asked during the consultations to get feedback for the type of constitution and government the people of Bougainville may want.

She added that the questions may include;

- What is your vision for an independent Bougainville?

- What do you want to see in your autochthonous (homegrown) constitution?

- What are the main features of the democratic government suitable for governing independent Bougainville?

- What type of government will best serve the needs and wishes of the people of an independent Bougainville?

Awareness in other regions will begin as soon as schedules are finalized and funds are made available, however, the Finance Minister and Member for North Nasioi, Mathias Salas, has revealed that he will ensure that the awareness kicks off as soon as possible by making sure that the funds will be available.

“We have a timeline set by the government to complete the constitution by 2024 before the independence of Bougainville in 2025 and so I will make this a priority to make funds available for this activity to continue,” he said.