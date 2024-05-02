Consider self-employment

He made these remarks while addressing the 13 graduands at the PNG University of Technology’s Simbu Satellite Campus’ 4th Graduation on Friday, April 26th.

Kapka told the graduates that they were privileged to be given a university education in the province. Now that they have been conferred their diplomas, there are three pathways available for them to take.

“What’s the way forward? Formal employment; create employment for yourself, or pursue further studies?

“I’m here to tell you that self-employment is important. You have what it takes. You are in your productive age.”

Kapka, who is a former secondary school teacher, has a Bachelor’s Degree in Education, and a Diploma in Secondary School teaching.

In 1990, he left teaching and started buying coffee and built what is now a multi-million kina company, Kongo Coffee Limited (KCL).

The company buys, processes, and exports green beans to Australia, the United States of America (USA), the United Kingdom (UK), Japan, Germany, New Zealand, and many others. It also employs 130 people, including 15 university graduates; one of whom is a graduate from PNG University of Technology’s Simbu Campus.

Kapka said job applications are received everyday and week, and there are not enough jobs, hence the encouragement for graduates to create their opportunities with their qualifications.

He added that he was delighted that the PNG University of Technology has a campus in Simbu, which made it convenient for students to pursue further education in the province instead of travelling to Lae or Port Moresby to receive tertiary education.

Thirteen students graduated with Diploma in Communication for Development Studies, and Business Accounting respectively.