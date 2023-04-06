Conserve Madang Biodiversity

to help empower women and improve village-level natural resource management practices in Madang Province.

MFROA’s Projects Manager, Taksey Dobon, recently signed the grant agreement on behalf of the association in Madang in the presence of representatives from USAID-LGP, MFROA board members, forest-owning community representatives, youth and female representatives, staff, and volunteers.

Mr Dobon said the project will empower rural women and youth into forest biodiversity conservation and income generation through honeybee farming and other agricultural land use systems.

MFROA will use the grant from March 2023 to May 2024, to collaborate with the communities of Ambaruk, Upinint, Astangu, Itarangu and Iraruk in Madang’s Middle Ramu District to provide training in conducting biodiversity surveys, gender awareness and female empowerment approaches, agricultural techniques, market access skills, project management, institutional capacity building, and sustainable eco-friendly livelihoods.