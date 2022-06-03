Conserve and Protect Environment

Members from the Climate Change and Development Authority (CCDA) and Conservation and Environment Protection Authority (CEPA) gave awareness to students on the importance of the environment concerning Climate Change Biodiversity Conservation.

Also in the room at APEC Haus in educating students was EU STREIT PNG's Gender and Youth Inclusion Officer, Abbbisa Maniapu teaching students on the sustainable practices of farming that EU Streit does on the field and of its partners in their Program they are UNDP, ILO, UNCDF, ITU and FAO.