Conservation talks in Enga

The consultations were facilitated under the Strengthening Integrated Sustainable Land Management Project.

The project will establish two new conservation areas as a part of its efforts to protect biodiversity while also enhancing smallholder agricultural livelihoods in a sustainable manner.

This undertaking is a new phenomenon in Enga Province, where despite community desires to protect biodiversity, there are currently no protected areas.

The critical first stage of this process involved consulting with the community about their relationships to the land and their awareness of key issues such as climate change, biodiversity and sustainable forest and land management.

In Enga, land is often the property of a group of individuals within a household or tribe and land boundaries are one source of disputes among groups. This makes community agreement and ownership of CCA’s vital to their success.

This first round of community consultations, in Minamb Valley and the surrounding Kumul area, involved meeting with local government representatives and households to understand their land use practices and challenges, as well as their awareness of changes occurring in the landscape and ecosystem as a result of climate change and population growth.

Despite low levels of formal education, community members were able to contribute unique local knowledge of bird species and flora to the survey results.

Tribal conflicts in the village of 25-year-old Chris Willie meant that he did not finish formal education. However, he told the UNDP about how his role in his tribe (the Walia tribe) community kept him closely in touch with the ecosystems of his region.

“Our forest is an important aspect of our livelihood. It provides us with food for nutrition like, protein (birds, cuscus, snakes, wild pig, and insects) as well as plant food and nuts and berries,” said Willie.

“We depend on the forest for firewood for cooking and fuel to keep us warm at night. Trees also provide timber for building our house and fences, so the forest is a part of our lives.”

(Chris Willie supporting UNDP staff with survey data)