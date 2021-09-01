Conservation Efforts For Mt Goplom

The Mt Goplom Conservation Deed is important signing, which set an example for PNG communities to use land rights to preserve the unique biodiversity of the region for generations to come.

U.S. Ambassador to Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, and Vanuatu Erin McKee witnessed the signing.

Ambassador McKee joined PNG government representatives led by Jimi Open MP and Minister for Community Development, Youth and Religion Wake Goi and Jiwaka Governor William Tongamp.

“Papua New Guinea’s biodiversity is one of the richest on the planet and it contains so many species, so many varieties that good conservation, natural resource management and governance of this rich resource will benefit not only Papua New Guinea, but the rest of the world,” said Ambassador McKee.

PNG is considered one of the world’s 17 biologically megadiverse countries and one of the last frontiers for biodiversity conservation. The forest-clad Bismark Range lies in central PNG, home to over 50 percent of New Guinea’s biodiversity, including unique endemic species such as Goodfellow’s tree-kangaroo and the Eastern long-beaked echidna.

Natural resources and biodiversity play a critical part in PNG’s economy as a source of water, energy, and livelihoods. More than 85 percent of the population live in rural areas, relying heavily on these resources for their livelihoods. As PNG develops, these natural resources are under threat.

The U.S. government, through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), firmly supports PNG in promoting sustained environmental resilience and economic growth.

Through the Lukautim Graun Project, USAID has been working closely with the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) and other partners to strengthen community livelihood to sustainably promote and support community conservation efforts along the Bismark Range.

At the heart of the Range lies Kwiop, home to the indigenous people of Kwiop, in the Jimi District.

Led by their home-grown organization, Kuakam Landowners Founders (KLF), the community has been working with USAID and Wildlife Conservation Society to protect their forest, reforest degraded lands, understand wildlife dynamics in their ancestral territory, and develop conservation livelihood projects.

The signing of this conservation deed ratifies their legal rights to conserve and protect Mt. Goplom Conservation Area of up to 4,070 hectares.