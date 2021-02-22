Confucius Institute opens in Lae

The arrangement between Unitech and the Chinese government opens up numerous opportunities for PNG citizens.

The Institute was officially opened at Unitech’s Duncanson Hall on Friday the 19th of February in the presence of Governor-General, Grand Chief Sir Bob Dadae, the People’s Republic of China Ambassador, Xue Bing and Deputy Prime Minister and Bulolo MP, Sam Basil.

Vice Chancellor, Dr Ora Renagi, said the event marks the beginning of a strong relationship between PNG and Chinese institutions in the higher education sector. Students will not only learn the Chinese language and culture, they can also obtain scholarships to study science and technology degree programs in China.

Dr Renagi outlined that while PNG has done well in building its cities, over 80 percent of its people still live in substandard conditions.

This was the challenge that prompted him to look for partners who can build PNG’s world-class universities to graduate world-standard technocrats. This was the argument he presented to convince the council to establish the Confucius Institute.

The 2015 correspondence between the parties has finally been realised with the opening of the Institute, where its first students presented two Chinese songs.

Ambassador Xue, when congratulating all parties, said the opening of Unitech’s Confucius Institute reflects the desire of both Papua New Guineans and Chinese to foster closer friendly exchanges through Chinese learning and cultural exchanges.