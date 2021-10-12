Conform or face arrest: ACP

Assistant Commissioner of Police for Northern Command, Peter Guinness, is urging people to wear masks when out in public spots.

By now, Papua New Guineans should be aware of the new normal, or niupela pasin, where we are expected to mask up when in public spaces, cough or sneeze into our elbows and maintain a physical distance of 1.5 metres from each other.

In an interview on Monday, ACP Guinness said COVID-19 cases are still on the rise.

He gave as an example the epidemic in Eastern Highlands where the Delta variant has claimed lives and strained the health system.

ACP Guinness said because of this, the Morobe COVID-19 committee will be conducting awareness next week to reinforce the niupela pasin measures.

Arrests will be made the week after on those who are still ignorant and are not wearing face masks in PMVs or in public venues.

“And if we have to do arrests, we will do mass arrest in Lae city and anywhere else where people are not conforming to the basic rules of wearing masks, the niupela pasin, to come into town and go into shops,” he stated.

“And as you can see in shops, big shops have already imposed the rule of wearing masks and sanitising. This has been the practice since day one when COVID-19 became an issue here in PNG.”

He stressed that people must understand that COVID-19 is here and it is real. And all these measures will be implemented to safeguard ordinary citizens.

Meantime, ACP Guinness said schools in Morobe Province can host their graduations but they must ensure that they observe COVID-19 protocols. Otherwise, the provincial authorities will have no choice but to ban all gatherings.