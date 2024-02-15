Confidence in Marape

This followed the announcement by Acting Speaker Koni Iguan that the Notice by the Opposition for a Vote of No Confidence against the Prime Minister was found to contain a defect. This was communicated to the Leader of Opposition on Wednesday, to have it corrected. The motion was resubmitted at 3pm the same day. Today, members of the Opposition stormed out of parliament when the Acting Speaker entertained the motion to vote in confidence for the Prime Minister.

The motion for a Confidence Vote for PM Marape was moved by Leader of Government Business and Finance Minister Renbo Paita. It was immediately met with resistance from the Opposition.

The Acting Speaker was adamant that this motion was in order and allowed the vote to take place. The Opposition stormed out of the chambers in protest of the Acting Speaker’s actions.

A vote of confidence was staged and Prime Minister Marape received 84 votes in his favor, with no opposition. After securing confidence from the 84, the PM made a firm stance in parliament.

Meantime, the amended notice for a Vote of No Confidence will be deliberated by the Private Business Committee next Wednesday. With the nation paying close attention to the VONC process, former Political Science Lecturer at the University of Papua New Guinea, Nao Badu, in explaining the events that transpired today, told this newsroom that actions by the Acting Speaker and government whips only distracts the VONC process. Badu said the VONC process is a technical procedure that is spelt out in the constitution and the Vote of Confidence for PM Marape, would not deter the Opposition from pursuing the VONC process.