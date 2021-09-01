Condolence extended to Late Moat’s family

Morobe’s Deputy Provincial Administrator Economic Services passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 29th, at his home at Salamanda.

“Late Masayan Moat was a graduate agriculturist and served the Department of Agriculture and Livestock as director for Momase region, Deputy Secretary for Department of Agriculture and Livestock and our province as the Morobe Deputy Provincial Administrator Economic Services until his untimely passing,” said Rosso.

“He was a humble and committed public servant in our provincial administration and has been very supportive in our endeavours to make Lae a better place for our citizens.

“Late Masayan Moat left his home province in Manus, got married and spent most of his life serving our people of Morobe.

“His passing now leaves a big gap in experience and expertise in our public service at the provincial administration and the nation as a whole.

“Once again, may God give comfort and strength to his families and relatives in this time of bereavement.

“Farewell and Rest in Peace, Sir.”